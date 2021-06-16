Wednesday Football Tips: Under shots can boost Turkey v Wales Bet Builder

Turkey v Wales

Wednesday 16 June, 17:00

Live on BBC One

It's on to matchday two in Group A at Euro 2020 on Wednesday with this being a big game for both sides.

Pointless Turkey will be determined to prove they are a better side than they showed against Italy on the opening night, while Wales know that with the Italians to come, they really need a win in this one.

A tight, hard-fought game therefore looks in store and immediately under 2.5 goals appeals.

This has occurred in 23 of Wales' last 33 games, while 13 of Turkey's 23 competitive matches since the World Cup have seen two or fewer goals.

The Turks are now goalless in three games, while Wales have only scored more than once in one of their last 14.

Sticking with the stats, 20+ booking points for Wales also looks worth adding.

They've landed this in 13 of their last 16 competitive games and their need for victory here should see them straining every sinew.

OK, it hasn't been a good tournament so far for cards but referee Artur Soares Dias has been a strong carder this season with seven of his nine UEFA club appointments seeing at least four cards.

In international football, he took charge of Turkey earlier this season in the Nations League and that game saw five bookings.

Finally, Cengiz Under looks set for a start after adding greater purpose to Turkey's attacking play when he came on as a half-time substitute against Italy.

The Leicester man loves to take a shot with 10 of his 11 competitive starts for club and country this season seeing him hit three or more.

Under to have 3+ shots in this one is offered at odds-against and takes the overall Bet Builder odds to an attractive price of just shy of 6.86/1.

