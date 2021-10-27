Wednesday Football Tips: Time to grab Mwepu chance

Leicester v Brighton

Wednesday 27 October, 19:45

The tightrope walk that is Carabao Cup team news is in full effect on Wednesday but a player who does look set to start for Brighton is Enock Mwepu.

I've been looking for the chance to back the Zambian since his arrival in the summer and this looks to be that opportunity.

The Seagulls have several players returning to full fitness and with boss Graham Potter having made plenty of changes in this competition so far, there looks a strong chance the likes of Mwepu will start.

He actually started against Cardiff in round two although he played at right-back that day.

With first-choice right-back Tariq Lamptey crying out for a start following injury, Mwepu looks most likely to play in his favoured midfield role or maybe even in front of Lamptey down the right.

It was from those positions that Mwepu shone for RB Salzburg last season when he got plenty of shots away on a regular basis.

He landed 2+ shots in 24 of his 32 starts for the Austrians in 2021/22 and hit 3+ on 14 occasions.

Clearly playing for one of the best teams in the Austrian Bundesliga helped his cause and he'll find things tougher in England.

But Mwepu, who got forward as a sub against Manchester City on Saturday and won a second-half penalty, is likely to be up against a much-changed Leicester here and so 7/4 about him having 2+ shots looks big.

11/2 is available about 3+ shots but preference is for the former option, particularly with the five-subs rule now in effect in the Carabao Cup.

It's also worth reminding punters that you will be able to cash-out your bet prior to kick-off - and get your full stake back - if Mwepu isn't in the starting XI.

