To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Premier League Tips

Championship Tips

Daily Football Tips

The Daily Acca

Dimitar Berbatov

Football Podcast

Wednesday Football Tips: Expect cards in Champions League play-off

Willie Collum
Willie Collum: Stricter in Europe than in Scotland

Our football props column has a value cards play for one of Wednesday's Champions League play-off between Young Boys and Ferencvaros...

"Fifteen of referee Willie Collum's last 25 UEFA club appointments have seen over 40 booking points."

Back over 40 booking points @ 5/6

Young Boys v Ferencvaros
Wednesday 18 August, 20:00
Live on BT Sport ESPN

It was disappointing to have found a value price yesterday which didn't ultimately deliver but there's another on offer for this Champions League play-off first leg.

Scottish referee Willie Collum is well known for his stricter approach to cards in Europe than at home and that's highlighted in his stats.

Fifteen of his last 25 UEFA club appointments have seen over 40 booking points - that's 10 for a yellow and 25 for a red - but that's on offer at 5/6 here.

Given that price, you'd think perhaps that these are two well-behaved teams but their records in the competition so far this season certainly give cause for optimism.

Swiss champions Young Boys have collected 10 yellow cards in their four qualifiers, while Ferencvaros, who started in the first qualifying round, have 14 - plus one red - in six matches.

No team has a worse disciplinary record than that in this season's competition, while domestically, the Hungarians have picked up seven yellows in two league games thus far.

Essentially, there's plenty to suggest this could feature a few cards with the price looking a touch of value.

Click here for Mark O'Haire's preview of West Brom v Sheffield United

Column 2021/22 P/L

Staked: 5pts
Returned: 3.75pts
P/L: -1.25pts

Get a £5 Free Bet on Multiples - Every Day!

Place £20 worth of Multiples or Bet Builders over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 bet to use on Multiples or Bet Builders. Bets must settle before 23:59 on the day they're placed. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.

And don’t forget that Match Odds punters across all major European leagues will enjoy No Cash Out Suspensions on their bets this season. T&Cs apply.

Recommended bets

Back over 40 booking points @ 1.834/5

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open account using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn We'll Refund You £/€20 If the Bet Loses
Bet now

T&Cs apply.

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More Bet of the Day