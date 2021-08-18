Wednesday Football Tips: Expect cards in Champions League play-off
Our football props column has a value cards play for one of Wednesday's Champions League play-off between Young Boys and Ferencvaros...
"Fifteen of referee Willie Collum's last 25 UEFA club appointments have seen over 40 booking points."
Young Boys v Ferencvaros
Wednesday 18 August, 20:00
Live on BT Sport ESPN
It was disappointing to have found a value price yesterday which didn't ultimately deliver but there's another on offer for this Champions League play-off first leg.
Scottish referee Willie Collum is well known for his stricter approach to cards in Europe than at home and that's highlighted in his stats.
Fifteen of his last 25 UEFA club appointments have seen over 40 booking points - that's 10 for a yellow and 25 for a red - but that's on offer at 5/6 here.
Given that price, you'd think perhaps that these are two well-behaved teams but their records in the competition so far this season certainly give cause for optimism.
Swiss champions Young Boys have collected 10 yellow cards in their four qualifiers, while Ferencvaros, who started in the first qualifying round, have 14 - plus one red - in six matches.
No team has a worse disciplinary record than that in this season's competition, while domestically, the Hungarians have picked up seven yellows in two league games thus far.
Essentially, there's plenty to suggest this could feature a few cards with the price looking a touch of value.
Column 2021/22 P/L
Staked: 5pts
Returned: 3.75pts
P/L: -1.25pts
