Wednesday Football Tips: Eran can be the man for Israel

Portugal v Israel

Wednesday 9 June, 19:45 BST kick-off

Live on Sky Sports Football

Defending European champions Portugal complete their preparations by hosting Israel on Wednesday before heading off to defend their title at Euro 2020.

Portugal are currently 9/1 to successfully defend their crown, with a squad that's a lot, lot better than the one they won with five years ago.

I'm happy enough to have backed them at about double that just after they were drawn in the 'group of death' but with the talent they have in their squad they should be a bit shorter as they're as good as anyone man for man.

Anyway, as well as having a great chance of going back-to-back, they should also have far too much for visiting Israel as they arrive in this game with a five-game unbeaten run and such a strong record on Portuguese soil.

Only France have beaten Portugal in their last 17 home games, while Fernando Santos' side haven't lost to Israel since 1981, winning two and drawing two since that defeat.

Portugal's famed defence kept a clean sheet against Spain last time out, for the ninth time in the last 14 games, but it was just their second in the last six games after France, Croatia, Serbia and even Luxembourg breached their rearguard.

At home, though, they're still as tough as ever to break down, with just France and Croatia scoring the only two goals they've conceded in the last nine.

Israel have actually been pretty handy on their travels recently with three wins out of four, scoring 10 goals in total to show that they could provide Portugal's defence with a thing or two to think about.

Against the better sides, those in the top 40 of the world rankings, Israel struggle though having a W1 D1 L4 record in their last six and failing to score more than a single goal in five.

It is with Israel that we go with for this game though, with Portugal heavy favourites there may be a spot of value in siding with Eran Zahavi - the prolific striker for the visitors.

Zahavi scored 11 in 11 in Euro 2020 qualifying and five in six in the last Nations League, along with 17 in 33 for PSV Eindhoven last season, so is no mug in front of goal.

He's an OddsBoost at 5.04/1 to score and although that is tempting, Portugal's mean defence just makes you question whether he can find the net.

What Zahavi should do, though, is try his luck, as he's not afraid to take a shot at goal as his stats suggest.

Only once in his last 18 competitive outings for Israel has he had less than four shots, and only three times in that span has he not hit the target at least once. And he's gone big on numerous occasions.

So let's get creative and use the Bet Builder function to double up with Zahavi to have three shots with one of them hitting the target as a nice 3.259/4 tasty double.