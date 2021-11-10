Wednesday Football Tips: Brazilian clash to deliver cards

Juventude v Internacional

Wednesday 10 November (00:30 GMT Thu)

Live on Betfair Live Video

Ahead of Thursday's internationals, there's a full programme in Brazil's top flight and not much else so it's off to 'the other' Serie A full Wednesday's props pick.

Looking through the coupon for cards potential you ideally want two teams with poor disciplinary records, plus a referee who dishes them out with relish.

In Juventude v Internacional, we've got a full house.

Inter sit third in the yellow cards received table, one in which Juve are also in the top half.

As for ref Bruno Arleu de Araujo, he's shown 62 yellows and four reds in his 11 league games this season, making him one of the division's strictest officials.

So what are the bets?

First, let's take the 6/5 about over 50 booking points (that's 10 for a yellow, 25 for a red). It's landed in six of Araujo's 11 games so far and, as already shown, these are two teams prone to a card or two.

The player card odds are fairly short but for those looking for a bigger price, let's add Inter's Rodrigo Dourado for a two-legged Bet Builder which pays 5.68.

The defensive midfielder is in that area of the pitch in which desperate challenges can be made and that's reflected in his record of six bookings in his 21 league starts this season. He was also booked by Araujo just a few weeks ago against Corinthians.

Here he's up against a home team fighting for their lives towards the bottom of the table so the hosts will be certainly giving it a good go - as will Inter who are themselves still hoping to secure a place in the 2022 Copa Libertadores.

Get the latest on European World Cup qualifying ahead of Thursday's games!