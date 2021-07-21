Wednesday Football Tips: Back Lillestrom to sink Stabaek

Stabaek v Lillestrom

Wednesday 21 July 18:00 BST kick-off

Whet better way to spend a Wednesday than to keep in touch with the scores in the Norwegian Eliteserien eh? That's what we'll be doing here since our best bet for hump day comes from the Stabaek v Lillestrom game.

Stabaek currently prop up the division after mustering just one win and six points from 11 games so far - with their one victory coming against Brann, who may be even worse than them as they're just one point and one place above Stabaek having played three games more.

It leaves Lillestrom, who sit eighth after five wins from 11, with a great chance to earn just a second away win of the season and fire themselves up the table, as they've got several games in hand over the top sides in the standings.

Lillestrom are naturally favourites although you can't ignore the draw here as the visitors have drawn three of their last four so obviously have issues getting the three points even against lesser sides.

The prospect of goals is also up for debate, with Stabaek failing to score in their last three home games but otherwise have managed to find the target - even being involved in a 3-3 draw recently.

Lillestrom have scored in four of their five away games in the league this season, so they're more likely to net but with them conceding almost as many as they've scored this seasn (F15 A14) a clean sheet is anything but assured.

So you suspect that Stabaek run of not scoring at home has to end sometime, and Lillestrom are generous enough to give them a goal but not generous enough to let them have a rare three points.

Lillestrom should win given Stabaek's woeful form, but coupling an away win with both teams to score on the sportsbook returns a healthy 4.03/1 price.

Both teams have scored in the last 10 meetings between the sides and there seems more than a decent chance that they both find the net again.