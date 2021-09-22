Wednesday Football Tips: Back bookings for Italian bad boys in Milan

It's been an eventful week already here in our props column with more cards than Clintons luckily for us - even as we stood on just one booking for Tuesday's tip after an hour in Getafe, we ended up with 10!

Late cards have been a trend in Spain and it's certainly something worth keeping an eye on but, as much as I hate changing a winning formula, we're leaving La Liga for Wednesday and heading off to Italy.

We're sticking with the cards though as we travel to San Siro in a top versus bottom clash between AC Milan and Venezia - top and bottom of the bookings table that is.

Venezia first played against AC Milan back in 1939 but have only won there once, in the 1942/43 season, so it looks like being a tough encounter for the Serie A newcomers.

Especially so against an unbeaten Milan side who have feasted on newly-promoted teams with five wins out of the last six such games - and all five wins coming with a clean sheet and with Milan scoring at least twice.

Up against such a tough challenge, the visitors will not hold back, as although they hail from such a beautiful place as Venice, they're not afraid of getting stuck in and showing the ugly side of football.

Venezia topped the bookings charts after four games, with a whopping 19 yellows coming from their 64 fouls - giving them the second highest fouls per card ratio of 3.36.

Milan are the exact opposite with only four cards in four games making them the fair play champions in Serie A so far - and with Venezia having the fewest bookings for teams playing against them, that title should remain intact here.

Venezia are also in trouble as Milan have plenty of skill players, move the ball quickly and attack early and often so it's no surprise to see only two teams having their opposition booked more than Milan.

13 yellows have been shown to teams playing again Milan with most coming in their two home games as Cagliari got five and Napoli four - even their coach Maurizio Sarri got invovled with a red card from the bench!

Referee Ivan Pezzuto has handed out four bookings in both his Serie A matches so far this season - we think he'll be handing out four to just the visitors tonight and 3/1 for over 3.5 away cards on the Sportsbook is well worth investing in.

And in a go big or go home move that's included in our Bet Builder which just throws in a fully expected Milan victory to sweeten the deal.