Wednesday Football Tips: Back a Dortmund first-half flurry against Furth

It's been a tough couple of games for Borussia Dortmund with defeat against rivals Bayern Munich followed by a draw at Bochum seeing their title challenge hit a big speed bump - but the visit of bottom side Furth can cure all their problems.

Dortmund have slipped nine points behind Bayern after the last two results, but they do have a game in hand and this game against Furth offers up the ideal chance for them to fill their boots and make them feel good about themselves again.

Furth did actually win a game last time out, there first of the season at the 15th attempt! Their current record of W1 D1 L13 is the worst in Bundesliga history after 15 games, so they won't exactly be eyeing an upset here.

Dortmund have scored in their last 25 home games at Signal Iduna Park, including bagging the first goal of the game in their last 11 home league outings in a row.

And they're coming up against a team they've beaten 9-2 on aggregate in their only two Bundesliga meetings, who have conceded 31 goals in their eight away games - letting in three or more in seven of those.

It all adds up to plenty of goals for Dortmund - Erling Haaland of course should fill his boots but at seriously prohibitive odds and we're just sticking to their being over 2.5 goals in the first half alone here as the first half of our Bet Builder.

Dortmund's last home game against Bayern saw three first half goals and that same bet has landed in three of Furth's last four games.

We're not stopping there though, as these two also rank pretty highly (fifth and sixth) in terms of Bundesliga bookings with over two per game, but interestingly only one team sees more opposition players booked against them than Dortmund.

over 3.5 cards here in a high-octane Dortmund early blitz is by no means out of the question - and it lands us a nice Bet Builder double price of around 10.09/1.