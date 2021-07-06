Wednesday Football Tips: Back a 12/1 cards double at Wembley

England v Denmark

Wednesday 7 July 20:00 BST kick-off

Live on ITV

There's only one place we can head to on Wednesday and that's Wembley as England look to make their first major final since 1966 with a semi-final clash against Denmark.

You can read my full match preview for England v Denmark here.

For this column though we're looking at some stats-based bets and something a little bit more out of the ordinary, and with plenty of tips on the scorers and scorers it's the cards market that we're looking at.

Neither of these sides have been particularly naughty so far in Euro 2020 with England and Denmark seeing just four bookings each, yet there's some value to be had here.

Most notably the OddsBoost on the sportsbook that jumps out is the 13.012/1 price quoted for Kalvin Phillips & Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg to both be booked.

Phillips was booked 10 times for Leeds in the Premier League last season, while Hojbjerg saw yellow nine times. Neither player is scared of putting the foot in.

It looks a solid enough shout then, with two players set to be clashing in the midfield trenches in a huge semi-final and Dutch referee Danny Makkelie has already showing Phillips a card during the Germany game, but it gets better.

Both Phillips and Hojbjerg were booked when Denmark beat England at Wembley in the Nations League last October, and there's even more previous to go on.

Both men were also booked when Tottenham beat Leeds 3-0 in January this year so that's two games within the last nine months where this bet has paid off.

The 13.012/1 on it happening again looks like a decent bet.

