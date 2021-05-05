Wednesday Football Tips: Get Real on shots front v Chelsea

Chelsea v Real Madrid

Wednesday 5 May, 20:00

Live on BT Sport 2

I'll be honest, it was a bit of a struggle finding a props bet for this game.

Locked at 1-1 after the first leg, a goal for either side will affect the other team's approach - they could easily go into their shell and try to see out the game.

However, I've opted to go with a bet based on what I feel is most likely to happen.

A clean sheet from Chelsea sees them through and when they had a lead to defend in the last round, they produced a cautious approach against Porto.

This tie is more carefully balanced but such is Thomas Tuchel's want that I can see them taking on a fairly defensive approach, thus inviting Real on.

The shots markets come into play in such a situation and so backing Casemiro and Sergio Ramos both to have a shot at just shy of even money makes some appeal.

Defensive midfielder Casemiro has a track record for getting forward more when the situation requires - he managed three shots (and a goal) at the weekend when Real left it late to beat Osasuna.

The week before he had two in the draw with Real Betis, while he managed four in narrow wins over both Elche and Valladolid, plus six in the draw with Real Sociedad.

He's currently on a run of having a shot in 13 of his last 17 games.

Like Casemiro, Ramos will pose an aerial threat from set-plays. He's also on penalties and sometimes takes free-kicks around the box.

He's hit at least one shot in 15 of his last 21 starts for club and country.

Of course, it's easier to get shots away against lesser opposition but, as suggested, Real will have to chase this game as some point and unless Chelsea surrender meekly in the early stages, it's unlikely Real will be sitting back for large portions of the game.

With the Blues favourites to win, the Real shots route looks the best one to take.

