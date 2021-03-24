Wednesday Football Tips: Cards on the cards in Riga

Latvia v Montenegro

Wednesday 24 March, 19:45

Live on Sky Sports Football (Red Button)

Many bemoan the arrival of football's international windows but punters should embrace them as they often throw up some good opportunities.

The cards markets are one such a source, particularly in games involving some of Europe's smaller nations, many of whom have a strong track record for keeping the referee busy.

Latvia v Montenegro fits this bill.

Both teams have been reliable for card backers in recent times but it's the visitors I will focus on with 6/4 about them picking up over 20 booking points the best bet.

Montenegro have landed this in 11 of their last 20 matches. Away from home, the statistic improves to seven of 10.

With Latvia also far from adverse to a card - they've had over 20 booking points in 10 of their last 16 matches - this game is likely to be feisty, particularly with both sides knowing defeat, even at this early stage, would be a massive blow to any qualification hopes given Netherlands, Norway and Turkey are all also in Group G.

The bet is boosted by the referee appointment - Alain Durieux, of Luxembourg. He's shown 90 cards in 17 games this season across all competitions and that averages out at 53.8 booking points per game.

Admittedly he hasn't been quite so card happy in his previous international appointments, although that's a pretty small data sample.

I prefer to focus on his sustained track record for producing cards (he also showed 91 in 21 games last season) and with two of Europe's dirtier teams involved, Montenegro look more than capable of landing the 6/4.