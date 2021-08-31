Tuesday Football Tips: KTP look A-OK in Finland

KTP v Inter Turku

Tuesday 31 August, 16:30

Live on Betfair Live Video

With no international action until Wednesday, we move on to the Finnish Veikkausliiga for Tuesday's bet.

KTP are the league's bottom club, having won only one of their 16 games so far. At home they've taken just two points from a possible 21.

Inter are up in fourth having won nine of 17 so perhaps it's no surprise to see them chalked up as 2/5 shots.

However, not too many sides go off at that price to win an away game in any league and dig deeper and those odds look skinny.

Inter have struggled on their travels and since fans returned following the COVID-enforced absence, they've lost four of five on the road.

Those losses include defeats at two of the bottom four - Oulu and Haken - in their last two away games. They scored in neither game and lost the latter despite playing against 10 men for more than half the match.

For this game, they will be without defenders Noah Nurmi (injured) and Juho Hyvarinen (international call-up). Both have started more often than not this season.

KTP may be able to take advantage.

While they've lost their last three, those matches all came against teams currently in the top five. Look back a little further and they've actually avoided defeat in four of their last eight.

With KTP/Draw in the double-chance market offered at 7/4 in this one, a small play on that looks like it might reward.

Click here for more football previews and tips