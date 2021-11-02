Tuesday Football Tips: Back David to hit the target for Lille

Lille are French champions while Sevilla are right up there in this season's Spanish title race, but both have yet to win a game in the Champions League this season.

Lille have two draws and a defeat and Sevilla have drawn all three games so far, scoring just two penalties and failing to find the net from open play.

The two teams played out a 0-0 draw a couple of weeks ago and now they are both in desperate need of a victory so we should hopefully see an open game in Spain on Tuesday night.

Sevilla have won all five league games at home this season but are struggling to score goals in general, while Lille are without a win in four games now.

The French side have scored in six of their eight away games so far this season and with the chips down like they are they could have some joy if they come out and attack.

Lille led at PSG before losing 2-1 in their last away game so they know they can mix it with the big boys, so we'll look at the visitors here for Tuesday's best bet.

Their scorer at PSG was Canadian forward Jonathan David, who has 10 goals this season including scoring in his last two games.

With Burak Yilmaz missing the trip to Seville, that places more emphasis on David to lead the attack, and he's been having plenty of goes at goal lately.

David has had seven shots and three on target in his last two games, and with Lille needing a win he's the man to side with in the shots market.

David has runs of form in terms of goal threat, with seven in four before the last international break, and he can keep up his current run with a couple of shots on target in Spain.