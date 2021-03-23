Tuesday Football Tips: Corner the market at Field Mill

Mansfield v Forest Green

Tuesday 23 March, 18:00

Live on iFollow

A rather restrictive fixture list on Tuesday isn't great for those who like to play the props but the data does lead to a bet in League Two.

Struggling Mansfield, who have now won just two of their last 12, host promotion-chasing Forest Green at Field Mill.

Forest Green, who will move within one point of leaders Cheltenham with victory here, concede few corners - only Newport's per-game figure is lower in the fourth tier.

Eight of Rovers' last 12 games have seen them concede under 4.5 corners yet that's on offer at 11/10 here.

The bet looks even better when you look at Mansfield's recent struggles to win flag kicks, something which can be attributed to a lack of width.

Nigel Clough's side have won under 4.5 corners in each of their last five games, a run which includes Saturday's clash with rock-bottom Grimsby, one which ended 2-2.

They've averaged just 3.4 shots on target per game during that five-game spell so opposing keepers have not been too busy.

With Rovers expected to enjoy more of the ball - the season-long stats certainly suggest that will be the case - opportunities to win those corners may well be restricted.

While not most relevant, it is worth noting that Mansfield have also failed to beat the 4.5 mark in all three of their games with Cheltenham this season.

Forest Green's similar quality can help deliver an odds-against shot which recent data suggests should be odds-on.