Thursday Football Tips: USA to prove their class

Martinique v USA

Thursday 15 July (02:30 Fri, UK time)

Live on Premier Sports 1 and Betfair Live Video

Sometimes the low-hanging fruit is the tastiest and that's the case on Thursday night at the CONCACAF Gold Cup.

The continental championship of North and Central America, plus the Caribbean, is now into its second round of group matches with Martinique having been thrashed 4-1 in their opener by Canada.

They have just a sprinkling of players from European leagues in their squad and look likely to be outclassed again here, up against a team which has just won the CONCACAF Nations League by beating Mexico - their main rivals at this event - in the final.

Admittedly, USA did struggle to a 1-0 win over Haiti in their first match of the tournament but the criticism which followed may well have sharpened focus and this game provides an ideal platform from which to deliver a response - Martinique have not won a game since the last Gold Cup in 2019.

So, what's the bet?

As you'd expect, the US are very short in many markets. They are just 1/8 to win, 1/3 in the HT-FT betting and 4/11 to win to nil.

The correct-score betting has 3-0 as the 7/2 favourite and that helps point us towards an 8/11 shot - namely that the USA win both halves.

The price looks a bit of an outlier given the shape of the other markets.

Gregg Berhalter's men have already landed this bet in three matches against fellow CONCACAF sides this year - Costa Rica, Jamaica and Trinidad and Tobago.

To give that some perspective, Costa Rica and Jamaica are ranked third and seventh by CONCACAF; Martinique are down in 11th.

Canada have already beaten the Caribbean island nation in both halves; USA can follow suit.

