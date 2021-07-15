To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Thursday Football Tips: USA to prove their class

Gregg Berhalter
Gregg Berhalter will be demanding a better performance from his USA players

Our football props column landed a 15/8 winner on Wednesday - now Andy Schooler is chasing more profits on Thursday's CONCACAF Gold Cup coupon...

"USA have already landed this bet in three matches against fellow CONCACAF sides this year – Costa Rica, Jamaica and Trinidad and Tobago."

Back USA to win both halves @ 8/11

Martinique v USA
Thursday 15 July (02:30 Fri, UK time)
Live on Premier Sports 1 and Betfair Live Video

Sometimes the low-hanging fruit is the tastiest and that's the case on Thursday night at the CONCACAF Gold Cup.

The continental championship of North and Central America, plus the Caribbean, is now into its second round of group matches with Martinique having been thrashed 4-1 in their opener by Canada.

They have just a sprinkling of players from European leagues in their squad and look likely to be outclassed again here, up against a team which has just won the CONCACAF Nations League by beating Mexico - their main rivals at this event - in the final.

Admittedly, USA did struggle to a 1-0 win over Haiti in their first match of the tournament but the criticism which followed may well have sharpened focus and this game provides an ideal platform from which to deliver a response - Martinique have not won a game since the last Gold Cup in 2019.

So, what's the bet?

As you'd expect, the US are very short in many markets. They are just 1/8 to win, 1/3 in the HT-FT betting and 4/11 to win to nil.

The correct-score betting has 3-0 as the 7/2 favourite and that helps point us towards an 8/11 shot - namely that the USA win both halves.

The price looks a bit of an outlier given the shape of the other markets.

Gregg Berhalter's men have already landed this bet in three matches against fellow CONCACAF sides this year - Costa Rica, Jamaica and Trinidad and Tobago.

To give that some perspective, Costa Rica and Jamaica are ranked third and seventh by CONCACAF; Martinique are down in 11th.

Canada have already beaten the Caribbean island nation in both halves; USA can follow suit.

Read Glenn Hoddle on England's Euro 2020 final defeat

Column P/L

Staked: 110pts
Returned: 93.66pts
P/L: -16.34pts

Get a £5 Free Bet on Multiples - Every Day!

Place £20 worth of Multiples or Bet Builders over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 bet to use on Multiples or Bet Builders. Bets must settle before 23:59 on the day they're placed. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.

Recommended bets

Back USA to win both halves @ 1.738/11

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open account using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn We'll Refund You £/€20 If the Bet Loses
Bet now

T&Cs apply.

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More Bet of the Day