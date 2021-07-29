Thursday Football Tips: Take Turk to inspire Dutch delight

Feyenoord v Drita

Thursday 29 July, 19:00

Feyenoord are one of the biggest 'names' involved in Thursday's Europa Conference League qualifiers and there looks to be an angle involving one of their players for their home game with Drita.

The Kosovans did well to hold their better-known opponents to a goalless draw last week but they were very much on the back foot, being out-shot 12-1 and enjoying just 25% possession.

More of the same can be expected at De Kuip where new boss Arne Slot will face his first competitive home fixture in charge.

He's in the process of rebuilding, Feyenoord having lost Steven Berghuis to Ajax in the close season. Replacement Alireza Jahanbakhsh could make his debut here having returned to the Netherlands, where he enjoyed great success with AZ Alkmaar and NEC Breda, from Brighton. Fellow new boy Gernot Trauner isn't eligible though.

Despite last week's shut-out, Feyenoord have been scoring goals of late, netting three against AEK Athens and putting two past Werber Bremen in recent pre-season games.

Slot insists "we have regularly shown in the preparation (games) that we are on the right track" and this match looks the ideal opportunity to claim a convincing, confidence-boosting win.

With goals expected, it's no surprise to see some short prices in the anytime goalscorer market but one which looks big is the 7/2 about Orkun Kokcu.

A member of Turkey's Euro 2020 squad, the midfielder played the full 90 minutes last week and looks set for another start.

Significantly he was the man who took over spot-kick duties in pre-season following the departure of last season's penalty-taker, Berghuis.

Striker Robert Bozenik - the man at the head of the anytime scorer market for this game at 8/13 - missed against FC Zurich, but Kokcu found the net from 12 yards against Bremen so looks the man in possession.

Even if there's no penalty, the Turk scored three goals in 14 games following an ankle injury at the end of the 2020/21 campaign.

All things considered, 7/2 here looks over-priced.

