Thursday Football Tips: Take Trent and Thiago as Reds' shooting stars

It doesn't look good for Newcastle despite some improvement under Eddie Howe, and a game against Liverpool at Anfield is far from ideal, especially with Man City and Man Utd to follow straight after.

All the money in the world might not stop them from going down, as despite the respite of winning their first game of the season the following 4-0 hammering at Leicester brought home just what a task Howe faces.

Just one win at Anfield in 26 Premier League visits shows you the size of the task they face on Thursday as well - with Liverpool having won seven on the spin in all competitions and five in a row at home, all coming with a clean sheet.

Jurgen Klopp saw his side win successive games 1-0 for just the second time as they edged Aston Villa on Saturday, but they made plenty of chances against them and Wolves in the previous 1-0.

Newcastle aren't equipped to offer up that sort of discplined defensive display, having conceded 34 goals this season, so the Reds should be back in the goals against the league's worst away side.

And that means more for Mohamed Salah, who has scored in all four home games against the Magpies and has either scored or registered an assist in 14 consecutive league games.

Salah is obviously a short price to do pretty much anything in a game these days, so we've looked beyond the obvious to pick out some sort of value on a couple of Liverpool players to have a shot on target.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is a natural selection who'll have plenty of the ball down the right side, most likely set-up a goal, and more than likely have a shot or two.

He's got seven assists in the Premier League this season and also seven shots on target from 25 efforts. His accuracy is obviously not been too good but it means he's having plenty of goes and against this Newcastle side he'll get more than usual.

To plump up the odds though we're heading in a slightly different direction with Thiago Alcantara the man to lift our Bet Builder to around a 4/1 shot.

The Spain international has really found his feet with an extended run in the team and with Fabinho sitting he's able to go out and make Liverpool tick further forward.

Liverpool's midfield in general has provided much more of a goal threat this season and Thiago has quietly scored two goals and five shots on target in his last seven outings.

He'll have plenty of the ball and plenty of opportunities to let fly so is a value play as his goal threat is still undervalued to just have a shot on target so is well worth inclusion here.