Thursday Football Tips: Oppose Mineiro in Brazil

Atletico Mineiro v Atletico Goianiense

Thursday 1 July, 23:00

Live on Betfair Live Video

Atletico Mineiro are having a tough time of it of late.

Their strong start to the Brazilian Serie A campaign has fallen away with no win in their last three.

They've been among the league's hardest-hit teams in terms of Copa America call-ups, losing four squad members to that ongoing tournament, including Chilean star Eduardo Vargas. At least Jefferson Savarino could be back for this one following Venezuela's group-stage exit earlier this week.

However, they will also be without numerous players for this contest due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

Given the packed schedule, which saw them play eight times in June, it's all far from ideal and the hosts look skinny at odds of 13/20 for the win.

Opponents Goianiense, who sit a place above Mineiro in the table with a game in hand, have proven a hard side to beat during the early part of this competition, conceding only three goals in six matches so far.

They've not had Copa America call-ups to deal with and at 5/4 they look a big price to avoid defeat here.

That double-chance option can be paired with under 2.5 goals in the game.

Ten of Goianiense's last 11 games in all competitions have landed this bet, while six of Mineiro's also have.

That Bet Builder produces a price of just over 13/8 which looks just fine.

