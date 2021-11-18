Thursday Football Tips: Defensa the best form of attack

Union Santa Fa v Defensa y Justicia

Thursday 18 November, 20:00 kick-off

There's not a lot of football going down on Thursday but thankfully the Argentina Primera Division has a couple of games taking place as we look to build on a nice 6/1 winner on Wednesday night.

So our betting column takes the rare trip from Stockport to Santa Fe in Argentina as Union Sante Fe host Defensa y Justicia in the top tier of football in Argentina.

Defensa are on a superb run of form with three wins in a row and six wins out of a seven-game unbeaten run that has fired them up the table into fifth place.

They've also been banging in the goals with 16 in the last seven and defensively pretty solid overall with 18 goals conceded in their 20 games so far this season.

Union are struggling down in 15th with just two wins in six and while they've not had too many problems scoring, keeping them out at the other end has been an issue with only five teams letting in more goals so far.



Defensa have won just two of their 10 away games this season, which is why they are as big as 3.02/1 to win this one, but those two victories have come in the last three road trips, where they've drawn the other so they're improving after starting the season with four 0-0 draws in their first six away games.

Since then they've really come to life in the last four road trips - and they've also won on two of their last three trips to Santa Fe - so that recent form means they could be underrated and overpriced for this game.

Defensa's overall stats could be deceptive and with their new-found away form has come goals and that should be the case again - with their last five all having over 2.5 goals including the last two away.

Union usually score at home but their form is patchy enough to not quite trust them to keep up their end of the bargain so a Defensa win and over 2.5 goals at 5.59/2 looks the best bet of the game.