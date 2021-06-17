Thursday Football Tips: Cards to come to party in Ukraine clash

Ukraine v North Macedonia

Thursday 17 June, 14:00

Live on ITV

It's been a tournament low on cards so far but this game has the potential for some - and at a decent price too.

Argentine referee Fernando Rapallini makes his tournament bow - he's basically done a job swap with Spaniard Jesus Gil Manzano, who is officiating at Copa America - and he's well known for producing cards in his home continent.

He's averaging over five yellow cards per game in 2021, with six of his 11 matches seeing someone sent off.

Of course, cards are more common across South America than they are in Europe but Rapallini may well find it hard to quell his natural tendencies given the presence of the Macedonians.

They had the worst discipline in qualifying for this tournament and have collected 30+ booking points (10 for a yellow, 25 for a red) in 14 of their last 22 competitive games.

Over 2.5 Macedonia cards is a similar Bet Builder option and if we add that to both teams to score we get a price of 7.26/1.

BTTS has landed in nine of the last 12 competitive games of both teams (18 of 24 overall).

Admittedly Macedonia's opposition has been largely much weaker but they've managed to land BTTS in matches with Germany and, the other day, Austria.

As for odds-on favourites Ukraine, they've conceded to Kazakhstan and Finland during those 12 matches.

With both sides having lost their opening match, a win is required so there should be attacking urgency shown by both teams.

Both looked to attack in those opening games with their managers both liking to play an open brand of football.

Paired together, these two legs produce a Bet Builder which frankly looks overpriced.