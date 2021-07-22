Thursday Football Tips: Back Elfsborg to master Milsami

Elfsborg v FC Milsami

Thursday 22 July 17:45 BST kick-off

The Europa Conference League might not be everyone's cup of tea but one thing it does do is provide us with a lot more European football to keep us occupied over the summer.

The qualifiers continue on Thursday and after bagging a nice 3/1 winner in Norway we're moving on to Sweden as Elfsborg host Moldovan outfit FC Milsami in the first leg of their qualifying tie.

Elfsborg currently sit third in the Swedish Allsvenskan with seven wins, a draw and four defeats in their 12 league games so far - they've also won their last four games and their last three at home.

Milsami are just easing their way into the season in Moldova with a win and a draw from their opening two matches and of late they've been showing a big defensive improvement with three clean sheets on the spin, with two of those in the last round of this competition.

They ended last season by conceding two goals in three straight games and also suffered a 6-0 away hammering so had previously suffered from a particularly porous defence.

You have to fancy big favourites Elfsborg to win here but Milsami have proven to be no mugs on their travels and have scored in nine of their last 11 road trips.

Elfsborg have four clean sheets in 11 at home and I think in this game the visitors will be able to find their way to goal, even if that's the limit of their success.

That's why, when you consider the stats, Elfsborg to win and both teams to score at 2.47/5 on the sportsbook looks like the best value option.

