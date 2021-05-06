Thursday Football Tips: Card chaos in Portuguese showdown

Benfica v Porto

Thursday 6 May, 18:30

Live on Betfair Live Video

It's usually a battle royale when the two giants of Portuguese football collide and this game should be no different.

Most seasons, a match between these two in May would be a huge title decider but that's not the case this time around. Sporting Lisbon require just four points from their last three matches to end a 19-year wait for the title.

However, the current situation in the Primeira Liga still makes this match a big one for both clubs.

Second-placed Porto simply have to win if they are to keep their faint title hopes alive, while there's also the battle for Champions League football to consider.

Only the top two in Portugal have that honour and with Benfica currently four points behind Porto with only four games to play, they also know they need three points here.

In short, this game will still be hugely competitive so there remains plenty of potential for cards.

At first glance, even money about over 70 booking points may look skinny but delve into the history between these two and you soon find it could actually be considered a spot of value.

Three of the last four meetings between the pair have landed this bet, including two of the three played behind closed doors since the coronavirus outbreak.

Artur Soares Dias is the man in charge. The hugely-experienced official has refereed this game eight times before and five of those have seen over 70 booking points.

He also has a strong record for producing cards in Portugal's other clash of the giants, the Lisbon derby. Most recently, Dias delivered eight in February's fixture, booking five Benfica players on that occasion.

He's also shown a red to a Porto player in his only meeting with the Dragons this season.

Dias was the man who produced two red cards in Arsenal's Europa League semi-final last week and, in short, looks a good appointment for those ready to sit back and watch the cards come out.

