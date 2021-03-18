Thursday Football Tips: 4/1 cards bet simply too big for Rangers' Europa clash

Rangers v Slavia Prague

Thursday 18 March, 20:00

Live on BT Sport 3

Slavia Prague's right-back Alexander Bah look a decent price at 4/1 to be booked against Rangers on Thursday night.

There are several reasons for this - let's start with his track record for cards.

Bah has been carded in seven of 24 starts this season, most recently with Slavia and before the January transfer window in his native Denmark with Sonderjyske where last season he was carded in 11 of 33 starts.

Across his three Europa League games for Slavia, he's conceded six fouls.

In this game, Bah is likely going to be up against winger Ryan Kent, a tricky customer who is regularly fouled. Of the Rangers' squad, only striker Alfredo Morelos has been fouled more often on the fouls-per-game metric.

The other major factor which makes this a strong bet is the referee, Orel Grinfeld.

The Israeli is certainly not shy of getting his cards out. Sixteen of his last 17 UEFA club games (and 22 of the last 25) have seen at least four cards produced. His last two have seen a total of 13 yellows.

With the tie poised at 1-1 after last week's first leg, a hard-fought, competitive game looks to lie in store, so it's not difficult to envisage at least four more being flashed at Ibrox.

It's also worth mentioning that Slavia have committed more fouls than any other team in this season's Europa League and average over two cards per game.

Put it all together and Bah looks worth a bet at the price.