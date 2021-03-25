Thursday Football Tip: 16/5 cards bet appeals

Moldova v Faroe Islands

Thursday 25 March, 19:45

Live on Sky Sports Football (red button)

The Faroe Islands are fresh from winning their Nations League D group unbeaten, while Moldova scored only one goal as they lost five of six in their League C pool, so expect this to be competitive.

Cards look to be on the menu too.

Moldova have collected 20+ booking points in 14 of their last 16 matches, while the Faroes have hit that figure in 10 of their last 12 away from home.

There look to be some big prices in the 'to be booked' market, particularly with Welsh referee Iwan Arwel Griffith in charge.

He has hit the 60+ booking points mark in eight of his 13 games this season, including his last international - Latvia v Malta in October.

It is a Moldovan who looks the best bet, namely Vadim Rata.

He's 16/5 to collect a card from Arwel Griffith which looks chunky based on his history.

Usually a defensive midfielder, Rata has been booked in five of his 11 starts for his country.

In club football this season, he's collected seven cards in 23 appearances in the Romanian top flight.

That all suggests that 16/5 about him adding another here looks overpriced.

