Sunday Football Tips: Two Imps to see yellow at Wembley

Blackpool v Lincoln City

League One Play-Off Final

Sunday 30th May, kick-off 15:00

Live on Sky Sports

After Brentford booked a fairytale promotion into the Premier League on Saturday, it's the League One play-off final on Sunday with Blackpool and Lincoln hoping to be playing Championship football next season.

Neil Critchley's Blackpool finished third in the table - the position that has provided the most third tier play-offs winners (13) while the Seasiders are appearing in a record eighth play-off final.

Michael Appleton's Lincoln produced a brilliant win over Sunderland to make the final, where they'll look to reach the second tier for the first time in 60 years and become the first team to ever get promoted from non-league to the Championship in the space of five seasons.

Blackpool are slight 2.47/5 favourites although it's an incredibly tight call, and Lincoln did take four points off them in their two League One meetings.

The goals flowed in those contests, with a 2-2 draw and 3-2 Lincoln win, yet the over 2.5 goals is the 2.26/5 outsider with a tighter game expected this time around.

With so much riding on this game it's set to be a feisty encounter, and Lincoln have had far more bookings this term than their opponents with 84 in the league to Blackpool's 58.

Lincoln are 2.26/5 to have more bookings than Blackpool, but we can do better by singling out a couple of players who stand great chance of having their names taken.

Conor McGrandles is our first contender, with 10 bookings this season, and three yellows in his last six games - plus he has already been booked against Blackpool this season.

He's not played a lot of 90 minutes recently but did manage to see yellow in a 28-minute appearance so is well capable.

McGrandles is 3.55/2 to be booked at Wembley.

Jorge Grant is slightly bigger at 4.57/2 and also has 10 bookings this season, with three in his last seven games and he too was booked against Blackpool this season.

Grant is 4.57/2 to be booked.