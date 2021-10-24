Sunday Football Tips: Take a punt on Payet against PSG

Marseille v PSG

Sunday 24 October 19:45 kick-off

Live on BT Sport

It's the big game in French football as Marseille play host to PSG in the 97th renewal of 'Le Classique'.

Heated doesn't quite do this rivalry justice both on and off the field with the two sides pretty much loathing each other after years of bitter clashes.

Marseille used to be the team to beat before Qatar's investment in PSG and now they have been dominating both Ligue 1 and this derby for the last decade.

Marseille have won just one of the last 21 meetings but that did come last season as both sides won their away games.

Home advantage could be real this time though as the Velodrome will be at fever pitch with the Marseille fans desperate to close the 10-point gap on their hated rivals at the top of the table.

It's always an intense battle but last season they excelled themselves by playing out a 1-0 win to Marseille in a game littered with 14 yellow cards and five reds after tempers flared late on.

There are also plenty of talented and emotional players on show that are worthy of backing for goals, assists, shots and also bookings, but we've settled on Marseille's star man Dimitri Payet.



Payet is the perfect blend of talent and temperament and has been heavily involved in these big games recently, as he's got a goal, an assist, a booking and a red card in the last three meetings.

Payet has two bookings in his last three games along with two assists and one shot on target so is keeping busy and in a game such as this he can again get himself heavily involved.

He's a big price at 4/1 to get booked but if you double that up with a very achievable shot on target than that increases our value greatly for what should be an all-action display.