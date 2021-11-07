Sunday Football Tips: Strike with shots for Spurs

It's a desperation derby at Goodison Park with Everton and Tottenham both badly needing a positive result, but at least Spurs have that feelgood factor after Antonio Conte's arrival.

In contrast to the jubilant Spurs fans, Everton supporters are already losing patience with Rafa Benitez after three straight defeats - and there wasn't a lot of patience for the former Liverpool boss to begin with.

Everton offer a good example of why Spurs fans shouldn't get carried away so soon as the Toffees had their big-name manager in Carlo Ancelotti but even he was unable to bring success back to the club.

And judging by the way Spurs only just about beat Vitesse Arnhem on Thursday, it showed that defensively Conte still has a lot of work to do.

So the need may be greater with Benitez, but both teams should be giving it maximum effort with Spurs players eager to impress their new boss, and Everton's trying to save theirs.

Wolves exposed Everton on Monday though and although Conte will focus on his side's defensive shortcomings, the front three he had out against Vitesse can also provide the hosts with plenty of problems.

Son Heung-min has been Spurs' best player even under Nuno, and he's the first choice of ours here to hit a shot on target at Goodison, as he's hit at least one in every Premier League game this season apart from Nuno's last game against Man Utd.

Lucas Moura is an interesting one as he scored against Vitesse and looked superb, his pace will suit Conte's style of play and he's already shown he can link up well with Son and Harry Kane.

Moura scored a goal and had two shots on target away at Burnley in the Carabao Cup, and his pace and direct running will really cause Everton all kinds of problems.

The Brazilian is a decent price here for just one shot on target and together the two Spurs men give us a nice price on the Bet Builder double.