Sunday Football Tips: Kane card features in 17/1 shot

Harry Kane has been booked in five of his 11 Premier League starts against Chelsea - the most yellow cards he has against any opponent.

Referee Paul Tierney was the strictest official last season in terms of cards with a yellows-per-game average of 3.9 - a figure he's already close to in the early stages of the new campaign.

Spurs-Chelsea is a real rivalry and that's reflected in card tallies of 5-6-4-3-8 in the last five meetings.

In short, there's plenty of like about a Kane card here.

He's 'proper' Tottenham - or at least he was until the summer. Then again what better way of showing the fans you still care than to get stuck in against one of the club's great rivals?

Kane will also be on the same pitch as Romelu Lukaku, a real threat to not only the England captain's Golden Boot hopes but also his tag of the Premier League's best striker.

Such is Lukaku's form, that I'm happy to add the Belgian to score at any time to our Bet Builder.

He's really hit the ground running at Chelsea with four goals in four games and listening to him, he's clearly very content right now, having got a second chance at a club he holds dear to his heart.

The Blues as a team have also made flying start and know a win here will see them draw back level on points with leaders Liverpool.

They should be capable of claiming the three points.

Spurs were pretty awful at Crystal Palace last weekend, Japhet Tanganga's sending off simply giving them an excuse for a display which saw them have just two shots.

Tanganga subsequently misses out here, as do fellow defenders Davinson Sanchez and Cristian Romero. Giovani lo Celso is also absent, while Son Heung-min, Eric Dier, Lucas Moura and Steven Bergwijn are all doubtful.

Lukaku should be relishing getting stuck into a makeshift defence and a Chelsea win looks adding to a three-legged Bet Builder, one which pays a tasty-looking 17/1.

