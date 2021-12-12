Sunday Football Tips: Everton duo can storm the Palace

Given the tensions between Lucas Digne and boss Rafa Benitez, Ben Godfrey looks set to keep his place at left-back at Selhurst Park on Sunday.

And the Everton defender could well be a source of profit for shots backers.

While not the most natural of left-backs, the former Norwich man does look to drive forward and always has the potential for shots in this position.

He's made five starts as a full-back this season and landed 2+ shots in two of those, most notably away to Wolves.

Godfrey, who will also be a target on set plays given the absence of the injured Yerry Mina, is 5/1 to hit at least two shots in this contest which looks chunky.

He can be combined with Abdoulaye Doucoure in a shots double with the French midfielder still being overpriced.

Doucoure provided this column with a winner on Monday night against Arsenal when he managed 2+ shots for the ninth time in 11 games this season.

The box-to-box star should be odds-on to land this here but isn't.

Critics will point out Palace's strong defensive record in terms of shots conceded yet the counter-argument is also worth noting - only five teams have a better shots-per-game figure on the road than Everton this season.

The Toffees' confidence should also have been boosted by Monday's much-needed victory over Arsenal, while they are unbeaten in their last 10 trips to Palace.

Putting the shots double pays just over 10/1.

An additional leg I did consider was Seamus Coleman to be shown a card.

The Everton skipper has struggled for form of late and surely won't be relishing facing the dribbling skills of Wilfried Zaha down his side of the pitch.

Adding this selection creates a 37/1 treble but the problem is we've got the most lenient Premier League referee involved here, Andy Madley.

He's shown just 12 yellows (and two reds) in his seven games so far which is rather off-putting given the league's yellow-card average has risen to 3.73 this season.

