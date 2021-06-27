Sunday Football Tips: Back magic Gini to star for Dutch

Netherlands v Czech Republic

Sunday 27 June, 17:00 BST kick-off

Live on ITV

The Dutch have been the destroyers at Euro 2020 so far with the top scorers flying through the group stages, and they're favourites to bounce the Czechs out in the last 16.

However, as we saw with Italy, there's nothing quite like the pressure of a major tournament knockout to close the gap between teams, but whether the Czechs can produce such a fine display as Austria did is another matter.

Whether the Netherlands will allow the Czech Republic to get into the game is also the question, as Frank De Boer's side have the ammunition to blow teams away - but tantilisingly they've also shown their vulnerability, something which could well be exposed by the in-form Patrick Schick.

The Dutch have scored two goals in each of their last 10 games and with the Czechs winning just one of their last seven games at the Euros, with three defeats in their last four knckout games, the form is all in favour of the Netherlands.

That makes them well capable of getting this job done inside the 90 minutes, which they're warm 1.75/7 favourites to do.

And helping them to do just that should be Gini Wijnaldum, the former Liverpool midfielder who has been leading from the front as the Netherlands skipper.

In Red he was a holding midfielder, in Oranje he's turned into a goal machine both in scoring and creating, with 25 goals and eight assists in his 78 internationals. He's now scored more for his country than Marco van Basten!

Along with his three goals, Wijnaldum has had 10 efforts on goal in Euro 2020 with four of them hitting the target.

Wijnaldum has managed multiple shots on target in 10 of his last 17 competitive internationals, and priced at 2.89/5 to get another two here he's pretty decent value given the numbers.

It's a different story as the games reach the knockouts in major tournaments, so it's best to keep it simple, and backing Wijnaldum's shot total in a Dutch win returns a nice price of around 4.216/5.