Sunday Football Tips: Back Gronning to bag for vibrant Viborg

Brondby v Viborg

Sunday 24 July 17:00 BST kick-off

It's an interesting clash this, with Danish Superliga champions Brondby playing host to newly-promoted Viborg, who came up as champions themselves after topping the First Division last season.

Brondby are naturally strong favourites, but not quite as strong as you'd first think and that goes down to the fact that Viborg are no mugs, they only lost twice in the league last season and are big scorers - bagging 71.

The champions started out with a 1-1 draw at Aarhus, which was their third 1-1 in a row including friendlies as they just temporarily forget how to win games of football.

It does mean though that Brondby have scored in 15 straight games but kept just four clean sheets in that time while 10 of those games saw over 2.5 goals.

A vibrant Viborg side will make Brondby earn it and the hosts will like have to score at least a couple if they want to bag three points given the scoring power of the visitors.

Viborg beat Nordsjaelland in their first game back in the top flight last time out when the only surprise was that Sebastian Gronning didn't get on the scoresheet - as he had done in six consecutive games before that.

His 23 goals fired Viborg into the Superliga and he's also not afraid to score in bunches. Gronning has scored in eight of his last 10 outings and in five of those matches he bagged two goals.

Given his scoring rate and form, and the fact Brondby usually concede, then 2.8815/8 on Gronning to score anytime has to be on the shortlist here.

Viborg have scored 19 goals in their last six domestic league games while their last 10 have all seen over 2.5 goals find the net so going overs here is favoured at 1.738/11.

Both teams to score is a similar price though and just buys us that extra insurance in case Brondby play out yet another 1-1 draw.

Both teams usually score, and backing them both to do so again, with Gronning accounting for one of those makes up a nice little Bet Builder to bring home the (Danish) bacon on Sunday.