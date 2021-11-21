Sunday Football Tips: Back a 12/1 bookings Bet Builder in Spain

If you've been following our little props column here on Betfair all week then, firstly, thanks! And secondly, the beers are on your as we've been bashing out the winners left, right and centre!

But now is not the time to rest easy and settle down to a sedate Sunday of playing it safe, oh no, we're not resting on any laurels around here, not on my watch, so to celebrate a great week I've had a dig around for the best value big-money double I could find from around Europe.

And now we have these bookies on the run let's go for broke, as we're rolling the dice on a Bet Builder cards double that weighs in at a juicy price of 12/1!

A little context... We're off to Spain where we have got the bad boys of La Liga in action as Getafe (who top the charts with 43 yellows and four reds this season) entertain Cadiz in a battle of the basement.

Getafe are rock bottom but they're going down swinging as they're always up for a fight, quite literally, and after losing their first seven they're showing some signs of life under returning coach Quique Sanchez Flores.

You thought Flores was mad going back for a second spell at Watford? Well, he's back for a third crack at Getafe.

The new manager hasn't changed their in your face approach, especially at home, where in their last four matches their card count has read 7, 4 (2 red), 4, 5 (1 red) - insert the 'more cards than Clintons' line here...

Cadiz don't mind a bit of the rough stuff either, obviously not the extent of Getafe, but the hosts have a habit of dragging the opposition into a dogfight, and with the visitors only just above the drop zone and one of the teams the Madrid side hope to reel in, you can be sure it'll be a tasty one.

So we could just go for total match cards here and feel pretty confident, but the prices are now a lot shorter when Getafe are involved so there's a couple of prices I like in the player markets that offer us a bit more value.

First up for the hosts we have forward Enes Unal, who has scored half of Getafe's pathetic goals tally of just six so far this season. And he did that in two games.

The Turkish forward has four yellow cards to his name, with all of those coming in the last nine games and two in the last three.

He's an all-action type of guy and with this game possibly deciding Getafe's season he'll be fired up and his recent form for bookings means the 4.03/1 on him to see yellow stands out.

And in the Cadiz corner... We have everyone's favourite Armenian defender Haroyan Varazdat who is 3.02/1 but with six bookings has had his name taken more than anyone else in the Cadiz squad.

Four Haroyan's six bookings have come in away games, including in his last two La Liga outings - and even when he picked up a suspension for collecting five yellow cards he duly got booked in his first game back. You have to admire his style.

So both men are value picks but after such a great week we're rolling the dice on the Bet Builder double to hopefully celebrate our Sunday afternoon in style.