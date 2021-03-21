Sunday Football Tips: Out of position, into the book for Djene

Getafe v Elche

Sunday 21 March, 13:00

Live on LaLiga TV and Betfair TV

Yesterday's props bet was rather ruined by an unexpected positional change but one foreseen one can work in punters' favour in Sunday's opening La Liga game.

Getafe are once again La Liga's most-carded team and in Alejandro Hernandez Hernandez, this game has a ref who knows their aggressive nature very well - he's shown no fewer than 18 cards to the men from the outskirts of Madrid in their last four games he's taken charge of.

Hernandez is also the fourth-best ref for cards in Spain this season, averaging more than five yellows per game.

Sadly the market has long been clued up to the roughhouse tactics of Getafe - over 30 booking points for the hosts is just 6/5 here - but one price which sticks out in the card markets is Djene Dakonam to be booked at 10/3.

The Togo international defender has been carded in eight of his 25 league appearances this season which immediately makes the price look good value.

But that value looks even better when you consider he's set to move out of his regular central role to right-back to cover the absence of regular card collectors Damian Suarez and Allan Nyom.

Both Suarez and Nyom are suspended after cards last weekend and bookings for the hosts are regular occurrences down that side of their defence.

I'm not entirely sure how relevant it is but Hernandez has carded the Getafe right-back in three of those four aforementioned matches.

I do expect this to be competitive with plenty of cards - both sides are battling against relegation and are separated by only four points.

With Djene out of position and a man who often picks up cards in his regular role, 10/3 is a price which has to be taken.