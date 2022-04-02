Saturday Football Tips: Shoot for profit at Elland Road

It's almost become a cliché but Leeds games are pretty open and anyone who saw their recent win at Wolves will know the arrival of Jesse Marsch is yet to change their style markedly.

With both sides in the top seven for shots taken (per game) in this season's Premier League, it's to the player shot markets I'm turning with the potential for a decent-priced Bet Builder.

Let's start with the hosts for whom Kalvin Phillips is set to return.

He's usually good for a shot - he's managed at least one in eight of his 12 league games this season.

OK, he's probably not going to play for the full 90 minutes given it's his first game for months but that also means he's going to be straining at the leash to impress and that could easily result in an attempt at goal.

For Southampton, centre-back Mohamed Salisu looks a decent price of 8/5 for a shot.

The defender is a big threat from set-plays and he's managed plenty of efforts at goal so far this term; indeed only three players in the top flight have had more shots without scoring.

Salisu has managed eight shots in his last four games and with Leeds never comfortable defending balls into their box, he is more than capable of adding another here.

Finally, Mohamed El Younoussi is getting back to the shooting form he was in at the start of the campaign.

The Norwegian has hit 2+ in five of his last seven Saints games and against this Leeds defence, I'm happy to put him down for two more.

The treble produces a price of close to 15/2 which looks perfectly fair.

Saturday cheat sheet: All the best football bets in one place!