Saturday Football Tips: Raise the roof with Yves

Sheffield United v Brighton

Saturday 24 April, 20:00

Live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event

Yves Bissouma continues to attract the attention of bigger clubs than Brighton and it's not hard to see why.

He's running games in the Seagulls midfield at the moment with his ability to get up and down the pitch.

Graham Potter mentioned the Mali international's "top-end actions" after another eyecatching display against Chelsea in midweek and his shooting could be a route to profit in this game.

Bissouma managed three shots against Chelsea, adding to four in the previous game against Everton when he produced a man-of-the-match display.

He's now produced two or more shots in 10 of his 31 starts this season - around a 2/1 strike rate.

The Seagulls' next encounter sees them up against a side in the top six for shots conceded (just under 14 per game). They have conceded 23 to Leeds and 19 to Leicester in recent weeks.

The Blades are on a six-match losing streak and, having had their relegation confirmed, may well try to play a more, open attacking game which would suit Brighton.

Potter's men have managed 23 or more shots in three of their last eight matches and despite sitting 16th in the Premier League table, they actually lie seventh in the shots-taken standings.

In short, there's plenty of evidence to suggest Brighton will get shots off in this contest and given Bissouma's track record and recent form, 13/5 about him hitting two or more looks worthy of support.

