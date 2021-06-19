Saturday Football Tips: Focus on Hungary for chunky price

Hungary v France

Saturday 19 June, 14:00

Live on BBC One

France got off to a flying start at Euro 2020 in the week, winning 1-0 in Germany.

Particularly impressive was the defensive side of their game - they were very well organised and dealt comfortably with the Germans' attacks.

Hungary may struggle on the creation front too but they will certainly be looking to make the most of any set-piece opportunities and that's where Willi Orban will have a big role to play.

The Leipzig centre-back is a big aerial threat from free kicks and corners, as highlighted by his five goals in 20 international starts.

He's at 8/5 to have a shot of any kind in this match, something he's managed in seven of his eight competitive starts for Hungary this season.

Cards may also feature with English referee Michael Oliver in charge.

Oliver is a high carder in European club football - he's shown at least four cards in 19 of his last 24 such matches - while this season he's averaged 4.5 per game in his four internationals.

With this in mind, Adam Nagy to be booked is worth adding to the betslip - the Bristol City defensive midfielder may be in for a busy time with the likes of Karim Benzema and Kylian Mbappe ready to pounce in any breakaway situations.

Nagy has been carded in nine of his last 25 competitive games for Hungary but is up at 3/1 for a card here.

To bump the Bet Builder price a bit further - close to 16.015/1 - I'll add a related third leg, namely Hungary to have over 10 booking points.

They've managed this in 16 of their last 20 competitive matches and it's not hard to see them troubling Oliver here.

