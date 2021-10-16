Saturday Football Tips: Duffy to show Canaries no mercy

Shane Duffy has been a big goalscoring threat since his return to the Brighton fold and gets the vote as Saturday's props play.

The defender, who was sent out on loan to Celtic last season, has started every game for Graham Potter's side this term and has regularly caused problems for opposition defences.

In a team of giant defenders, he's been the go-to man at set-pieces and that's resulted in him having 2+ shots in four of his seven games so far. Most of his goal efforts have been headers.

The stats suggest he's likely to get more chances here.

Norwich have conceded more corners than any other side - just over eight per game - while the Canaries are also the fifth-worst team in terms of shots conceded, giving up almost 16 on average.

In three of his seven matches, Duffy has managed a headed shot on target which is a 5/2 chance here.

With one eye on that Norwich corner stat, preference is for that rather than the 7/5 about 2+ shots.

However, the latter will be useful for those creating a Bet Builder.



Having already beaten Leicester, Brentford, Watford and Burnley, Brighton should be too good for a poor home team.

Duffy 2+ shots combined with an away victory pays a bigger 4/1 - sadly the headed shot on target bet isn't a Bet Builder option.

