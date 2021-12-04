Saturday Football Tips: Back more bookings for Mallorca

It's a Saturday night scuffle in Spain for our daily column, and it quite literally should be that as Atletico Madrid and Mallorca are two of the more prolific teams in the league for picking up cards.

Only two sides have been shown more yellow cards than Mallorca (44) this season, and Atletico are only three behind them despite playing a game less.

Mallorca also lead the way in terms of red cards, having been handed five already this season the islanders are La Liga's hot heads who seem determined to leave their mark on teams after achieving promotion back into the big time.

That approach isn't working though as Mallorca haven't won in the last seven games, which have been littered with draws - only one team in fact can better Mallorca's seven draws this season.

Away from home Mallorca have been poor with just one win so far this season, and although Atleti have been partial to a home draw themselves this season, just one defeat in 13 at home to Mallorca shows that they have been dominant in this particular head-to-head.

What Mallorca can do well, if not win away from home, is to get their names taken by the referee, with almost three bookings per game and those red cards - which have been piling up in recent away matches. Four of Mallorca's last five away games have in fact seen a red card.

Four of their last five away games has seen Mallorca collect four cards or more and that's just whereabout we fancy them to land this time - given Atletico are at home and as we all know Diego Simeone's side are masters of dragging teams into a slugfest.

It's 2.01/1 for Mallorca to get three cards but at the Wanda Metropolitano we think they can do one better and pick up the four cards that they've been getting so regularly on their away trips, at a nice price of 4.03/1