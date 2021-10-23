Saturday Football Tips: Back a spot of bother in Bologna

Bologna v Milan

Saturday 23 October 19:45 kick-off

It's a big game for Milan at Bologna on Saturday evening as a win will see them go top of Serie A and pile the pressure on current leaders Napoli who visit Roma on Sunday.

They're unbeaten in Serie A this season and have won three of their four away games but Bologna haven't lost at home this term and have won three of their four home contests so it's no easy task getting anything from a trip to the Stadio Renato Dall'Ara.

Milan are experts at getting three points from this fixture though, winning 11 of the last 15 away games at Bologna, and they've been excellent on their travels all year with 13 victories on the road in 2021 - they last won 14 in the year 1964.

Bologna have scored in every game at home, with three of four going over 2.5 goals, while Milan have bagged in every away game with their last two road trips containing eight goals.

There should be plenty of entertainment in this game but a stand-out statistical line comes in the form of penalties that have been awarded both to Milan and in previous meetings.

With 14 penalties awarded and 11 scored in 2021, no team in Europe's big leagues have had more penalties in the calendar year than Stefano Piolo's Milan side.

There were also three penalties awarded to Milan in two games against Bologna last season, with two of them scored and one missed by Zlatan Ibrahimovic of all people. In the last four fixtures there's been five penalties.

With Milan full of attacking verve and plenty on the line in this game then the 3.185/40 on offer for a penalty to be scored in this game certainly makes appeal.

