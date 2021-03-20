Saturday Football Tips: Double Dutch bet can land in SNF

Brighton v Newcastle

Saturday 20 March, 20:00

Live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event

The shot markets look worth exploring in this week's Saturday Night Football which comes from the Amex Stadium.

Here's why.

Brighton's shot tallies have soared in recent weeks with their last nine (most recent first) being: 8-8-13-24-26-10-13-16-16. That's an average of 14.9 per game.

Here they face the team which has conceded the third-most shots (per game) in the top flight - only West Brom and Burnley have given up more this season.

As for shots on target, Brighton have hit 5+ in five of their last nine matches having only managed it once in their first 19. Interestingly, that was in the reverse fixture at Newcastle, a game they won 3-0.

Unfortunately the market is clued up on both metrics but these stats do help solidify the chosen selections.

Joel Veltman is a player who has really enjoyed Brighton's more attacking approach of late, getting forward well from right-back (sometimes right wing-back). He's also a threat from set pieces and there has been some talk of him being moved onto penalty duty following the double-miss woe at West Brom a few weeks ago.

The Dutch international has landed a shot on target in three of his last five games, while he's also managed 2+ shots of any kind in three of those five.

The market hasn't caught up with this yet though.

Veltman is 4/1 for a shot on target and the same price for 2+ shots.

Both look good value against opponents with a long history of giving up chances.

Splitting stakes across the two bets is the suggestion.