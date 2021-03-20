To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Saturday Football Tips: Double Dutch bet can land in SNF

Joel Veltman
Joel Veltman: Has been featuring in the shots department of late

After landing a 15/2 winner on Friday, Andy Schooler has two 4/1 player-props bets for Brighton v Newcastle on Saturday night...

"Joel Veltman is a player who has really enjoyed Brighton’s more attacking approach of late, getting forward well from right-back. The Dutchman has landed a shot on target in three of his last five games."

Back Joel Veltman 1+ shot on target @ 4/1

Brighton v Newcastle
Saturday 20 March, 20:00
Live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event

The shot markets look worth exploring in this week's Saturday Night Football which comes from the Amex Stadium.

Here's why.

Brighton's shot tallies have soared in recent weeks with their last nine (most recent first) being: 8-8-13-24-26-10-13-16-16. That's an average of 14.9 per game.

Here they face the team which has conceded the third-most shots (per game) in the top flight - only West Brom and Burnley have given up more this season.

As for shots on target, Brighton have hit 5+ in five of their last nine matches having only managed it once in their first 19. Interestingly, that was in the reverse fixture at Newcastle, a game they won 3-0.

Unfortunately the market is clued up on both metrics but these stats do help solidify the chosen selections.

Joel Veltman is a player who has really enjoyed Brighton's more attacking approach of late, getting forward well from right-back (sometimes right wing-back). He's also a threat from set pieces and there has been some talk of him being moved onto penalty duty following the double-miss woe at West Brom a few weeks ago.

The Dutch international has landed a shot on target in three of his last five games, while he's also managed 2+ shots of any kind in three of those five.

The market hasn't caught up with this yet though.

Veltman is 4/1 for a shot on target and the same price for 2+ shots.

Both look good value against opponents with a long history of giving up chances.

Splitting stakes across the two bets is the suggestion.

Column P/L

Staked: 5pts
Returned: 2.81pts
P/L: -2.19pts

Daily Offer - Get a £5 Free Bet on Multiples

Place £20 worth of multiples over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 to use on multiples. Bets must settle before 23:59 on the day they're placed. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.

Recommended bets

Back Joel Veltman 1+ shot on target @ 5.04/1
Back Joel Veltman 2+ shots @ 5.04/1

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open account using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn We'll Refund You £/€20 If the Bet Loses
Bet now

T&Cs apply.

More Bet of the Day

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles