Saturday Football Tips: Dallas to deliver shots drama

Leeds v Tottenham

Saturday 8 May, 12:30

Live on BT Sport 1

This column has highlighted Leeds' strong shooting stats in the past and they head into this match with the fifth highest shots tally in the Premier League.

Here they face a Tottenham side, who have conceded plenty of shots too.

They may sit sixth in the table and still holding outside hopes of Champions League football but when it comes to preventing shots they are in the bottom half.

It's therefore worth seeking some value from the player shots markets.

There you'll find Stuart Dallas at 6/4 to have two or more shots and that looks perfectly acceptable.

The Northern Irishman has landed this in three of his last five Leeds games. Throw in his last international appearance and it's four of six.

A big reason for that is impressive form in midfield - a position he's not always been afforded this season with many appearances coming at full-back.

You never know what tactical switches boss Marcelo Bielsa will come up with but moving Dallas from a role where he's impressed of late would certainly have its drawbacks.

With Kalvin Phillips and Raphinha both fitness doubts, expect Dallas to continue in his forward-thinking role and deliver the 2+ shots.

Even if he's at full-back, this wouldn't be beyond a player who has regularly switched position mid-match but Betfair allow any such shots bet to be cashed out prior to kick-off to get your stake back which offers a way out if deemed necessary.

