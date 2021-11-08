Monday Football Tips: Tenerife an island paradise for cards

Tenerife v Girona

Monday 8 November, 20:00

Live on Betfair Live Video

Another international break is upon us and while that offers the potential for some value bets later in the week, it's pretty slim pickings for props players on Monday.

However, Spain's second division game does throw up some potential in terms of cards.

Tenerife and Girona are the two most-carded teams in La Liga's Segunda Division, both having collected 41 in 14 games so far - and they still have this game in hand on the rest of the league.

Referee Gorka Sagues Oskoz - 34 yellows and two reds in seven games so far - is among the stricter officials in the division, too, so the potential for cards is clear.

It's probably no surprise to see plenty of the defensive players chalked up pretty short in the 'to be carded' market but there's still value to be had.

Girona's attacking midfielder Alex Baena has already been booked five times in 12 appearances this season, with four cards received in his nine starts.

It's the 20-year-old's first season as a regular starter so while the data sample is small, there's not a great deal to either back it up or suggest it's a flash in the pan.

Baena is likely to have to work hard defensively given Tenerife are even-money favourites for this game - the hosts will go third if they win and they will be up against a Girona squad shorn of nine players due to a combination of injury, suspension and international duty.

Therefore the 11/4 being dangled about Baena finding his way into the notebook again looks worth taking, with a double with the home win also worthy of consideration.

