Monday Football Tips: Expect cards and goals in Sweden

Kalmar v Hacken

Monday 12 July, 18:00

Euro 2020 is over but football does not rest.

The CONCACAF Gold Cup is up and running and Champions League qualifying goes up a notch this week.

However, on Monday the best betting opportunity looks to be in the Swedish Allsvenskan where a strict referee takes charge of Kalmar v Hacken.

Bojan Pandzic is averaging over four cards per game so far this season (29 shown in seven games) which could be bad news for Hacken's Gustav Berggren.

The defensive midfielder has been carded in four of his eight league games so far this season, as well as two others in the Swedish Cup. That follows a collection of seven cards in 28 starts last term.

With the game expected to be closely fought - there's little difference between the teams' odds in the 90-minute betting - Berggren looks a prime candidate to pick up a card.

For a Bet Builder north of 6/1, add in both teams to score.

That's happened in Hacken's last eight Allsvenskan games, as well as five of Kalmar's last six, so looks primed to give us a run for our money.