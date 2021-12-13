Monday Football Tips: Back our man Haroyan to see yellow

When you do a daily football column you get to know certain teams and players that you would perhaps not otherwise get in-depth knowledge on, but that's why we can had to a basement battle in Spain on Monday with relative confidence.

Cadiz hosting Granada will not be drawing too many headlines, but it's a crucial clash for both sides who are at the wrong end of the table and worrying about possible relegation.

Cadiz are second bottom after just two wins this season while Granada have just one more win and three more points than their opposition, and know defeat would drag them into even more serious trouble.

So it should be a game full of action and that points us right away to the cards market with Spanish referees never shy at dishing out the bookings and this game being a prime candidate for a few of them.

The home side especially need to start digging out results after three straight defeats and if you look at Cadiz you just have to pick out the walking yellow card that is Varazdat Haroyan.

The Armenian defender has been a winner for us here a couple of times before and there's no reason to sop backing him now as he continues to pick up bookings like they're going out of fashion.

He has eight bookings in La Liga this season, recently coming back from suspension to pick up three yellow cards in his last four - including in their last game against Elche.

Yet despite that he's a very backable price of 3.39/4 to get a yellow card again from a must-win game that is full of pressure.

It's a recipe that you can't ignore and at that price is worth backing on its own without complicating matters by trying to force a multiple for the game.