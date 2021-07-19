Monday Football Tips: A Djurgarden win to nil on the cards

Djurgarden v Sirius

Monday 19 July 18:00BST kick-off

We're a third of the way into the Swedish Allsvenskan with both Djurgarden and Sirius having played 10 games but with both operating at opposite ends of the table.

Hosts Djurgarden are six points off table toppers Malmo but have two games in hand to potentially move above them in the standings.

Sirius, meanwhile, have a four-point cushion over Ostersunds in the relegation places but would like a bit more breathing room before pushing up towards the top half of the table.

Djurgarden are big favourites for this one having lost just one of their 10 games so far and have won four of their five home contests, drawing the other, and conceding just one goal.

Sirius have just one win in six on the road and have conceded twice as many as they've scored (F7 A14) - having drawn a blank in their last two away games which resulted in heavy defeats to nil.

The way the two teams have been playing there's a big chance that Djurgarden run away with this and a win and over 2.5 goals at 3/1 on the Sportsbook is a tempter.

The main problem is the defensive record of the home side suggests Sirius will find it tough to get the ball in the back of the net, and after two recent heavy away beatings they'll be desperate to avoid another.

You're also counting on Djurgardens bagging at least three.

Instead, we're going for the more likely option of the home side to win to nil, at a decent 2.47/5on the exchange to start the week off on a winning note.