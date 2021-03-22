Monday Football Tips: French fancy in feisty Spanish affair

Albacete v Cartagena

Monday 22 March, 18:00

With the international window now open, there's not much football taking place on Monday.

However, there does look to be a betting opportunity when two of the Spanish second division's dirtiest teams meet.

Albacete v Cartagena is a massive match for both sides in the relegation battle.

Albacete are bottom but only four points from safety. Cartagena sit three points and two places better off.

Meanwhile, a look at the fair play table shows Cartagena next to bottom and Albacete sitting 19th of 22.

It's fair to say that cards can be expected from referee Eduardo Prieto Iglesias, a man who has flashed a red in five of his last nine matches.

The official carded five Albacete players in his only meeting with them earlier this season; he is yet to take charge of a Cartagena game.

The reverse fixture saw six yellows and 32 fouls, more statistics which are encouraging for cards ahead of this rematch.

So who to back in the 'to be booked' market?

The answer is Blackburn academy graduate Flavien-Enzo Boyomo. The French centre-back has regularly kept referees busy this season. He's been carded in nine of his 19 league starts, including eight of his last 13.

Yet he's priced up at 21/10 here, a price made to look big by those statistics.

Throw in the importance of the game, the ref and the card history of the two teams and you have yourself a bet.