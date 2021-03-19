Friday Football Tips: Fulham's defensive duo can expose Leeds' frailties

Fulham v Leeds

Friday 19 March, 20:00

Live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event

There's a good chance you know this already but Leeds are the Premier League's worst team when it comes to defending set-pieces.

At least they are judging teams on goals conceded from such situations - it's 14 and counting for Marcelo Bielsa's men.

While Fulham haven't been the strongest on making sides pay in that department, some of their players still look big prices in the shots on target market.

Central defenders Tosin Adarabioyo and Joachim Andersen are immediate eyecatchers looking down the list at 9/2 and 15/2 respectively.

The 6ft 5in Adarabioyo looks the best bet. He's hit a shot on target in three of his last six games, four of his last nine and five of his last 13. Given he's up against a team who struggle to defend balls into the box, there's little doubt he's price is too big.

However, Andersen also warrants consideration at an even bigger price.

His season stats suggest he's unlikely to land the bet but he's been used more on set-plays in recent weeks and managed five shots in total against Crystal Palace last month. As for shots on target, he's landed this in two of his last four games.

Andersen has even been used as a free-kick taker around the box on occasion of late, adding to the potential for him delivering here.

Only West Brom have conceded more shots on target per game than Leeds this season so backing both Fulham men is too tempting to miss.

The suggestion is to split the usual stakes - two-thirds on Adarabioyo and one-third on Andersen.