Friday Football Tips: Early goals in store in Guadeloupe v Jamaica

Guadeloupe v Jamaica

Friday, 16 July, 23:30

Live on Premier Sports 1 and Betfair Live Video

It's back to the CONCACAF Gold Cup for Friday's props play, one which focuses on first-half goals.

You can get 15/8 about there being more than 1.5 goals in the first half which looks good business when you consider the recent stats of the two teams.

This bet has landed in five of Guadeloupe's last seven games, including their tournament opener against Costa Rica earlier this week which they lost 3-1.

The first-goal times are also worth noting - 6-6-61-3-11-13-6. Essentially, the first goal has gone in by the 13th minute in six of their last seven matches.

An early goal here could really open up the game.

Were Guadeloupe to score it, Jamaica would need to respond, knowing they still have Costa Rica to play and only the top two in the group go through.

A more likely scenario would be for Jamaica to score first - they are 2/9 to win the game and their opponents will be without suspended centre-back Steve Solvet. That would leave Guadeloupe staring at elimination so they would surely have to come forward in search of an equaliser.

Jamaica also have encouraging stats for this bet.

Six of their last 12 games have seen at least two goals in the first half, including Monday's 2-0 victory over a Suriname team ranked two places higher than Guadeloupe by CONCACAF. Other lowly-ranked teams, such as Guyana, Antigua and Aruba, also make the list of games which have seen over 1.5 first-half goals.

The opening goal has arrived by the 14th minute in six of those 12 too, strengthening the case for a goal-laden first half.

