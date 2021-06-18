Friday Football Tips: 6/1 Bet Builder for England v Scotland

England v Scotland

Friday 18 June, 20:00

Live on ITV

There will doubtless be plenty of Bet Builders placed on England v Scotland on Friday night and many will be patriotic punts.

But for those serious about finding a winner at a realistic price, there's a near 6/1 four-fold which looks to have a decent chance of delivering.

Firstly, England to win - they have home advantage, are coming in off a victory over Croatia (supposedly the strongest of their group rivals) and have unquestionably the better players.

Second up, under 3.5 goals in the game. England averaged more than 4.5 goals per game in qualifying but they've slowed down on the goal front this season. In any case, they will likely manage this game out if they do get two up - how they controlled the match against Croatia on Sunday was one of the most impressive things to come out of the contest.

A couple of shots plays also appeal.

As ever, virtually every England player looks short in these markets - beware the patriotic punt - but some of the Scots have arguably been under-rated. After all, they did create plenty on Monday.

John McGinn has been one of Scotland's stars of recent times, scoring 10 goals in his last 16 international starts - and he also ended the Premier League campaign well at Aston Villa.

The midfielder fired off four shots against the Czechs on Monday and will burst forward in an attempt to get into scoring positions.

Two or more McGinn shots can be joined by two or more from Che Adams.

He was a somewhat surprising omission from the XI at Hampden earlier this week but added plenty to the Scots' play when introduced at half time.

He will likely start at Wembley and his pace can trouble England - and see him shoot at least twice.

Put all four legs together for a price of 6.86/1.

