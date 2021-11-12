Friday Football Tips: A 47/1 Bet Builder for Moldova v Scotland

Moldova v Scotland

Friday 12 November, 17:00

Live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event

Scotland need three points from their last two qualifiers to book a play-off spot but with Denmark to come next week, the pressure will be on to get the job done in Moldova.

A nervy night can be expected with Scotland having a long history for stumbling over some pretty low hurdles.

With a host of first-choice players also ruled out, under 2.5 goals (evens) looks a good bet to kick-off our 47/1 Bet Builder.

Moldova are very goal-shy having netted only 15 times in their last 45 games (three of those were against San Marino), while they've already kept Austria under this line in Chisinau during the current qualifying campaign.

As for Scotland, under 2.5 goals has occurred in 14 of their last 19 competitive games, including the reverse fixture which they edged 1-0. That was also the scoreline in the Faroe Islands last month when a late winner was required to claim a crucial victory.

With Lyndon Dykes, Ryan Christie and Ryan Fraser all out, boss Steve Clarke has limited forward options and there's been talk of Stoke's Jacob Brown winning his first cap. That can't be ideal for a match of this magnitude.

With the experience of Scott McTominay and Grant Hanley absent at the other end of the field, a big performance will be expected of John McGinn.

He's been one of Scotland's real stars under Clarke's tutelage and time and again he's come up with important goals. I'm happy to stick him down for another here at 9/4.

The Aston Villa midfielder has found the net in seven of his last 15 qualifiers (World Cup and European Championship). That run has included goals against San Marino, Cyprus, Kazakhstan and the Faroes.

Given the problems in attack, he may well be asked to push on in a more attacking role, something he's done for Clarke before, and looks a decent bet to score again.

Finally, let's head to the player to be carded market and add one of the home players, namely midfielder Vadim Rata.

Since winning a recall to the squad in 2019, Rata has been carded in eight of his 20 internationals. With Moldova having hit 20+ booking points in 21 of their last 24 competitive games, there's every chance Rata catches the eye of the referee in this one and he looks big for a card at 7/2.

The official could be better but, that said, Srdjan Jovanovic is hardly afraid to produce cards - he dished out five in Italy v Belgium last month, while in the summer he showed 11 yellows and a red in a game at the Olympics.

In UEFA club appointments, he's dished out at least four cards in 21 of his last 29.

Click here for Frank Monkhouse's in-depth preview of Moldova v Scotland